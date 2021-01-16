Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn seeing a future together: ‘They’re in it for the long haul’

American singer Taylor Swift and her British beau Joe Alwyn have been going pretty strong for quite some time now.



And while the pair initially kept their relationship under wraps, they have now decided to be more open about it, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

A source explained to the portal: "Taylor has gotten more and more comfortable being public with Joe and letting fans in on their romance in a way that she feels is still protecting it.”

"She loves Joe so much and, of course, is not trying to hide their relationship, but she prefers to keep specific details private."

"Taylor and Joe are in it for the long haul and totally see a future with each other. They don’t need outside praise or attention and are so fulfilled just being with each other and growing together as a couple,” added the source.