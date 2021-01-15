Prince Harry's worst nightmare comes to life as he is to forced to deal with disturbing past

'There is no way Prince Harry's traumas and colourful moments in his youth can be ignored'

Prince Harry has been left to deal with the wounds of his past after Netflix barred him from having a say in the next seasons of The Crown.



After the Duke of Sussex came forth commenting how he will not let the Netflix series show him and Meghan Markle's royal saga, the streaming giant blocked him from commenting on the matter.

This means that the Duke will have to relive the trauma of Princess Diana's death while a young Prince Harry is likely to be portrayed on screen.

Netflix has not given "any control of the company's brand editorial policies or strategy," said an insider.

"Essentially that means The Crown's storyline, plots or subject matter cannot be altered by the Sussexes.

"And for Harry, there is no way his traumas and colourful moments in his youth can be ignored given how Peter Morgan has written about much of the Royals' scandals," the source further shared.