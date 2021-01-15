Meghan Markle and Prince Harry barred from giving input on Netflix show 'The Crown'

Netflix bosses have refused to allow Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to give any input on shows outside of their own multi-million dollar deal, according to new report.



The Duke and Duchess of the Sussex, according to The Sun, cannot demand Netflix bosses to scrap scenes from the royal drama 'The Crown'.

The couple reportedly won't be consulted about commissioning shows which may be deemed 'anti royal or have negative connotations for their wider family and friends, the media outlet, citing insider, claimed.



The revelation comes in the wake of the streaming service receiving backlash over The Crown's recent season, portraying of the Prince and Princess Of Wales’ fights and infidelity alongside a bulimia storyline, which carried audience warnings.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped away from royal duties last year in March, will reportedly not be involved with the show as the popular series was brought up in their conversations.

According to reports, they were more concerned about their own ideas for shows, instead of programmes that are already on the platform.



Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant to produce a wide range of content—documentaries, docu-series, movies, scripted shows, and children's content—under their new production company.

The palace is reportedly gunning for the streaming giant over 'The Crown' while Harry and Meghan are in bed with it – which is set to feature storylines about Harry's childhood and his mother Princess Diana's death – from their upcoming seasons five and six.

