Minal Khan's heartfelt post for late father will touch you

Pakistani actress Minal Khan is still reeling from the loss of her father.

Her most recent Instagram story gave a glimpse as to what the star was feeling and it was understandable that she was missing her dear father.

"You never think the last time is going to be the last time," the post read, most likely referring to her final visit to her father when he was alive.

News of her and Aiman Khan's father's death came as a shock as actor Muneeb Butt had confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram story on New Year's Eve.

Since then, both the sisters have been sharing touching posts dedicated to their late father.

Take a look:



