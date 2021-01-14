Dua Lipa sparks pregnancy rumours with her latest post

British singer Dua Lipa recently sparked a frenzy on social media with a seemingly cryptic post that led to many believing she was pregnant.



Posting photos of herself wearing a green plaid dress, the Levitating singer dropped a bunch of emojis in the caption, including a baby, a baby bottle, a heart and a teddy bear.

Soon after, rumours went rife about her post and how it could’ve been a subtle admission that she was expecting her first child with model boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

However, she has now refuted the rumours by responding to one of the comments on her Instagram post. The fan had asked: “She is pregnant?”

Lipa responded: “Food baby.”



