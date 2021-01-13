Zendaya reveals why she is often seen as a 'mean' person

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Zendaya revealed that she struggles with that having a conversation which cause many to think that she in not a nice person.
Her stylist had apparently told her that she comes off as a "mean" person because she does not strike up a conversation very often.
The 24-year-old, who is garnering Oscar buzz for her praise-worthy role in Malcolm & Marie, clarified that it was because she was nervous that she is not able to indulge in some chit chat.
"In this industry, I had to learn how to do small talk and stuff, because I guess I would kind of come off cold to people because I didn’t really know how to start conversation," she told GQ.
"My stylist was like, 'You come off kind of cold. People think you’re mean because you don’t talk', when really I just was too nervous."