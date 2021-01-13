Zendaya reveals why she is often seen as a 'mean' person

Hollywood star Zendaya revealed that she struggles with that having a conversation which cause many to think that she in not a nice person.

Her stylist had apparently told her that she comes off as a "mean" person because she does not strike up a conversation very often.

The 24-year-old, who is garnering Oscar buzz for her praise-worthy role in Malcolm & Marie, clarified that it was because she was nervous that she is not able to indulge in some chit chat.

"In this industry, I had to learn how to do small talk and stuff, because I guess I would kind of come off cold to people because I didn’t really know how to start conversation," she told GQ.

"My stylist was like, 'You come off kind of cold. People think you’re mean because you don’t talk', when really I just was too nervous."