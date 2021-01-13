close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
‘I had the game wrong’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s unearthed note about self-discovery

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kriti shared the note on her social media 

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s old handwritten note has been making rounds on social media where he touched on the topic of self-discovery.

The Kedarnath actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti shared the note on her social media for the late star’s fans and followers.

"I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis, and school and grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective. I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things,” read the note.

"I realised I had the game wrong. Because the game was always to find out what I already was!” he added.

Sharing the note, Shweta wrote: "Written by Bhai...the thought so profound #ForeverSushant."



