Wed Jan 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 13, 2021

Emma Roberts breaks the internet with first glimpse at newborn son

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 13, 2021

Emma Roberts revealed the name of her and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund's newborn son 

Emma Roberts decided to  debut her magical son to the world in an endearing picture taking the internet by storm. 

Unveiling the name of her bundle of joy, Emma took to Instagram to post a picture of her cradling him gently.

The mother-daughter duo wore matching orange outfits in the adorable snap.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," the American Horror starlet captioned the photo.

Emma stunned in an orange Stella McCartney dress and matching Andrea Wazen heels as she cradles the infant in her arms.

The actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund late last year.

