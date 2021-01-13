Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still using secret social media accounts under pseudonyms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had earlier this week scrapped all possibility of them officially returning to social media platforms.



Following that news, it has now been reported that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain distant from having an official presence online, they are still active on their secret social media accounts.

Their alleged SoundCloud accounts remain live with two specific profiles under the usernames of Bogart&Guy as well as SpikeyMau5 also still existing.

Bogart and Guy are the names of Meghan’s two pet dogs while Harry’s account took the inspiration from his Scotland Yard code name ‘spikey’ and his favourite electronic producer DJ Deadmau5.

Harry’s alleged account has a photo of an army base as its profile picture, further solidifying that the account really does belong to the duke who has served ten years in the British army.

Earlier this week, The Times of London reported that the pair is “very unlikely” to go back to having a presence online owing to the hate and negativity rampant on social media platforms.

That being said, before their departure from the royal fold, the two were quite big on social media. While their official Sussex Royal platform itself was used to highlight their royal duties and activities, they also had their own personal and secret platforms as well.

Meghan famously ran her popular online blog called The Tig, which was shuttered following her engagement to Prince Harry.