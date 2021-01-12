Dr. Dre's brain aneurysm caused by poisoning, claims relative

An anonymous relative of Dr. Dre has reportedly come forward with the claim that the musician was poisoned, causing him to be rushed to the hospital after he suffered a brain aneurysm.

The music mogul is "still in intensive care" after he had suffered the health last week.

While it was reported that he was doing well, doctors have yet to understand why the otherwise healthy 55-year-old suffered the major health scare.

They will reportedly continue to monitor him and run tests.

However, a family member is convinced that there was some foul play at hand and in turn wants to launch an investigation.

The source reportedly told MTO news that "something is definitely off" about the musician’s sudden drop in health and added that there are people that are "jealous" of him, whom could potentially have a motive.