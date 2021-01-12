Gigi Hadid celebrates mom Yolanda’s 57th birthday, shares a glimpse of dinner at home

US supermodel Gigi Hadid shared a heartfelt note for mother Yolanda Hadid on her 57th birthday, saying ‘she’s the best mom’.



Gigi took to Instagram and shared sweet selfie with Yolanda and wrote, “Celebrated mamma’s bday tonight @yolanda.hadid.”

“Every year, I think I couldn’t love, look up to, or learn from her more — and then I do. She’s the best mom and Oma we could ever ask for.”

“So blessed. I LOVE YOU, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. Wishing you the best year,” she concluded.

Gigi also hosted a birthday dinner for the mother at home.

Commenting on the endearing post, Yolanda said, “love you baby, thank you for a beautiful dinner at home.”