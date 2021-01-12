Kurulus:Osman star looks completely unrecognisable in latest photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Burak Özçivit portrays Osman Ghazi in hit TV series "Dirilis: Osman".
He has amassed over 16 million followers on Instagram after his popularity increased due to his stellar performance in the latest season of the hit TV series.
Burak recently shared a throwback picture on the photo-video sharing app in which he is unrecognizable to his fans.
Check out the picture below: