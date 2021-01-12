Kurulus:Osman star looks completely unrecognisable in latest photo

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit portrays Osman Ghazi in hit TV series "Dirilis: Osman".

He has amassed over 16 million followers on Instagram after his popularity increased due to his stellar performance in the latest season of the hit TV series.

Burak recently shared a throwback picture on the photo-video sharing app in which he is unrecognizable to his fans.

Check out the picture below:



