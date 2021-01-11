Gigi Hadid drops jaws in $1,100 Louis Vuitton hat as she takes daughter out for stroll

Gigi Hadid was spotted out and about, soaking in the sunlight, with baby ZiGi

Gigi Hadid is a strong believer in how one of the best ways to spend time with your baby is to take it on a walk in a stroller.



For most parents this is a daily activity, because it's very convenient, so it's no surprise that celebrity moms and dads also take their babies on a walk.

As evidence of this, Gigi was spotted out and about, soaking in the sunlight, while serving some major fashion inspiration.

The supermodel chose to don a $1,100 Louis Vuitton hat, with a fabulous camel colored jacket, and a pair of low-heeled boots. She and baby ZiGi were spotted in the Soho district as they passed by Aritzia’s Super World pop-up store.

In October 2020, Gigi welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple is yet to announce the name of their little one.