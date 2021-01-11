close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 11, 2021

Gigi Hadid drops jaws in $1,100 Louis Vuitton hat as she takes daughter out for stroll

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 11, 2021

Gigi Hadid was spotted out and about, soaking in the sunlight, with baby ZiGi

Gigi Hadid is  a strong believer in how one of the best ways to spend time with your baby is to take it on a walk in a stroller. 

For most parents this is a daily activity, because it's very convenient, so it's no surprise that celebrity moms and dads also take their babies on a walk.

As evidence of this, Gigi was spotted out and about, soaking in the sunlight, while serving some major fashion inspiration. 

The supermodel chose to don a $1,100 Louis Vuitton hat, with a fabulous camel colored jacket, and a pair of low-heeled boots. She and baby ZiGi  were spotted in the Soho district as they passed by Aritzia’s Super World pop-up store.

In October 2020, Gigi welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple is yet to announce the name of their little one. 

