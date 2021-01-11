Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are now parents to a baby girl

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday.

Turning to his Instagram, Kohli made the announcement that he and his wife were finally parents to a baby girl.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon,” he said.

“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” he added.