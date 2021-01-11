close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 11, 2021

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s flirty texts caused problems with Jason Sudeikis

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 11, 2021

British singer Harry Styles and actor Olivia Wilde wreaked havoc on social media after word got out about their relationship.

And while it was earlier reported that the Booksmart director, 36, ended her nine-year relationship with fiancé Jason Sudeikis because of the former One Direction member, new details have now emerged.

According to The Sun, the Horrible Bosses star had reportedly seen flirty messages from the singer on Wilde’s phone after which all hell broke loose.

Earlier, it was reported that Wilde and Styles started seeing each other while the Don’t Worry Darling director was engaged to Sudeikis.

“Jason is absolutely devastated that Olivia went behind his back and started seeing Harry. To see them out and about publicly holding hands is really difficult for him. But he’s more upset than angry and desperately wants her back,” said a source, per The Sun

