Kate Middleton surprised by Prince William and their kids on her 39th birthday

Kate Middleton, who turned 39 on Saturday (January 9, 2021), enjoyed pleasant moments with her husband Prince William and their children on her big day.



The Duchess of Cambridge, who normally marks her auspicious day by throwing a weekend shooting party for friends, celebrated the occasion quietly this year with a tea party which was organized by her husband and three kids - George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two.

The Duke of Cambridge did not throw a lavish bash for his sweetheart on her special day, as having a birthday in lockdown is a very different sort of celebration, but he showered his true love on Kate and organised a sweet party to wish her the best of everything.



Kate Middleton shared her best moments with the family and enjoyed the happy hour together at tea party to give her memory a sweet addition.

The Duchess also chose to use her special day to send a poignant message to the nation as the country is back to living under restrictive measures to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Kate Middleton received massive love, prayers, and greetings from royal fans. The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also sent birthday wishes to Prince William’s wife on their social media channels.

The official Royal Family account shared two throwback snaps of Kate Middleton with a heartfelt line: ‘Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today!’ – followed by the hashtag #HappyBirthdayHRH.

