South Korean boy band SHINee prepares for a comeback in 2021

Global singing sensation SHINee is gearing up for a comeback slated for February of 2021.



Details regarding their comeback came after SM Entertainment featured the boys in their live stream concert with a clip that displayed “2021 SHINee IS BACK.”

For those unaware of the group, three of its members Onew, Minho and Key have recently returned from their mandatory military enlistment and are ready to reunite with their maknae Taemin for a bomb comeback.

During their career, the group released over five full-length albums, five mini-albums, four live albums and various singles.

Check out the teaser below:



