Sun Jan 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 10, 2021

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin pack on the PDA in latest snap

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 10, 2021
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin can be seen serving major couple goals in latest picture 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been relishing in marital bliss ever since they tied the knot and the two do not shy away from showering each other with love.

In the latest upload by the Canadian singer, the duo can be seen serving major couple goals while packing on the PDA.

The photo shows Justin holding Hailey close to him, "Life with u is so much better," he captions it. 

While Hailey can be seen rocking a white crop top with a pair of black shorts and black hoodie, Justin keeps it casual with a grey oversized pullover and shorts.

Commenting on Justin and Hailey's picture, Kylie Jenner sends love saying, "cuties !!!!!!"

