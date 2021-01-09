'James Bond' director Michael Apted passes away at age of 79

British filmmaker Michael Apted, best known for the ‘Up’ documentaries and 1999 James Bond blockbuster, passed away at age of 79 in Los Angeles.

Michael’s US agent Roy Ashton confirmed on Friday that Apted died on Thursday at his Los Angeles home.

Apted directed movies ranging from the 1999 James Bond blockbuster The World is Not Enough to the Loretta Lynn country singer biography Coal Miner’s Daughter and dozens of TV shows, including episodes of British soap Coronation Street in the 1967.

The most notable project of Apted was the Up series that began in 1964 as a television documentary about the hopes and dreams of 14 7 year-old children from diverse backgrounds.

He also directed Gorillas in the Mist, thriller Gorky Park, Thunder Heart and Enigma.