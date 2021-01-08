Kylie Jenner unfollows Sofia Richie, Fai Khadra on Instagram

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner has unfollowed several accounts including Fai Khadra, Sofia Richie and others on Instagram recently.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star now only follows 28 people, most of them her family members.

Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson are very close to the Kardashian family. Fai also joined Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner on their recent family getaway to Aspen, Colo.

The makeup mogul has also unfollowed close friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, former assistant Victoria Villarroel besides longtime friend Yris Palmer.

With over 208 million followers, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram handle ranked as the fifth most followed account of 2020.