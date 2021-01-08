The actress who played Lagertha shares 'behind-the-scene' picture from 'Vikings'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Canadian actor Katheryn Winnick won hearts of "Viking"s fans for her stellar performance in "Vikings " in which he played Lagertha.
Wednesday the actress shared a throwback picture from the sets of the hit TV series.
Winnick, who played the wife of Ragnar Lothbrok, is seen along with a co-actor in the picture that was shared with her on Instagram.
Meanwhile, the remaining episode of the final season of "Vikings" has been released on Prime Video and Netflix.