Dirilis:Ertugrul: 'Abdul Rehman Alp' arrives in Pakistan, meets Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" actor Celal AL who played the role of Abdul Rehman Alp is a part of a Turkish delegation that arrived in Pakistan.

The delegation, also comprising producer of the historical TV series Kamal Tekdin, met Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Federal Ministers Shibli Faraz, Shaheryar Afridi and others in Islamabad.

Adnan Siddiqui on Thursday took to Instagram and shared multiple photos from their meeting with the Turkish delegation.

The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" star showered praises on Celal Al in the caption accompanying the pictures.

He wrote, "The man in the middle stands tall in physical appearance and commands immense respect as an actor-star too. Abdur Rehman on-screen and real life Cel AL has won many hearts in Pakistan with his role of a valorous warrior who is distinct in actions and thoughts. We were no exception! Look at the grins on our faces! For the entire time, he was in the room, it was bursting with an infectious joie de vivre. Didn’t feel like we were meeting him for the first time."

Adnan Siddiqui continued, "Though he says he’s fallen in love with Pakistan and our hospitality, I must tell you my friend, you have got two fans for life in mega star Mr Humayun Saeed and a fairly popular actor yours truly."

He added, "Sharing some candid and some posed shots from our meeting with the Turkish delegation that includes producer of the famous Ottoman epic Diriliş: Ertuğrul, Mr Kamal Tekdin, our honourable ministers Mr Shaheryar Afridi and Mr Shibili Faraz with Dr. Kashif Ansari of Ansari films."



