Kim Kardashian to seek 'full custody of kids’ after divorce from Kanye West: report

Kim Kardashian will reportedly leave no stone unturned to take 'full custody of the kids' in divorce from Kanye West, according to new report.

The 40-year-old reality star does not seem to compromise on their children and will go for full custody of her four kids with Kanye West. According to The Sun, 'the couple call it quits in an explosive divorce.'

The media outlet, citing a source, claimed the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian star' 'will not back down' and would do everything for her children, adding that their highly-publicized split may turn ugly.

The superstar couple's divorce may seem 'amicable' at first but things will 'get ugly' as they battle for custody.

“Neither of them want to seem like the loser in this divorce and they both will fight hard for their kids. Kim has made it clear she wants full custody so if Kanye tries to fight her on that, the custody battle will be brutal,” the informant said.

Kanye and Kim are parents of daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, along with sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1 - who have spend more time with their mom in Los Angeles as Kanye remained at his Wyoming ranch.

