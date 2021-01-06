close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 6, 2021

Kylie Jenner's $7 hand sanitiser is not sitting well with many

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 06, 2021

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is receiving flak for making money off the pandemic.

Her latest Kylie Skin launch consists of a hand sanitiser costing $7.

Kylie on Tuesday made the announcement that the hand sanitiser had launched on her beauty website.

"My @kylieskin hand sanitizer is here!! White heart 80% alcohol, fast drying, and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness!" she wrote.

While many were excited, others were quick lash out at the reality TV star for the price.

"Kylie really made Kylie Skin hand sanitizer............. like ? Let’s profit off a pandemic," wrote one follower.

"Kylie Jenner really out here selling HAND SANITIZER as if it’s something special," added another.

