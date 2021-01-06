close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 6, 2021

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in new snap

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 06, 2021

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan from famed historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, left fans  in awe with her most recent post on Instagram.

The Turkish actress was serving fashion goals as she rocked a cozy winter attire.

Her look consisted of a white sweater, layered with a houndstooth jacket which she finished off with a colourful scarf.

She had her natural beauty on display as she kept her makeup subtle.

Fans couldn't help but compliment the stunner for her charming looks.

Take a look:



