Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in new snap

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan from famed historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, left fans in awe with her most recent post on Instagram.

The Turkish actress was serving fashion goals as she rocked a cozy winter attire.

Her look consisted of a white sweater, layered with a houndstooth jacket which she finished off with a colourful scarf.

She had her natural beauty on display as she kept her makeup subtle.

Fans couldn't help but compliment the stunner for her charming looks.

