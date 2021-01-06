Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in new snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan from famed historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, left fans in awe with her most recent post on Instagram.
The Turkish actress was serving fashion goals as she rocked a cozy winter attire.
Her look consisted of a white sweater, layered with a houndstooth jacket which she finished off with a colourful scarf.
She had her natural beauty on display as she kept her makeup subtle.
Fans couldn't help but compliment the stunner for her charming looks.
Take a look: