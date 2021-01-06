Dua Lipa opens up about ‘yearning’ to branch out from the music industry

Critically acclaimed singer and songwriter Dua Lipa recently shed light on her desire to not only branch away from the music industry but pave the way for female talent as she makes her grand exit into something fresher.



The singer shed light on it all during her most recent interview with Vogue magazine and was quoted saying, “I’d love to do something fun in terms of fashion."

"At the moment, my focus is music, but I want to be able to branch out and do something else. I would love to start a brand at some point, even if I start off really small. I have to take it in baby steps.”

“For women, it’s a lot harder to solidify yourself as an individual in music. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to prove ourselves so much to the point that maybe we run ourselves into the ground of being like, ‘I must be heard.’ But that is the world we’re in right now. I like to prove that I can do it. I’m stubborn.”

“People don’t leave their home country unless they have to a lot of the time. To save their families, to try and get a better life. People want to be where their family is, where their home is, where they speak the language that is native to them, where they have their own culture. People don’t know where it is or think it’s just war-torn. I want to be able to show the other side.”