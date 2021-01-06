Prince William was ‘tackled’ by Eddie Redmayne during their school days

British actor Eddie Redmayne has done a number of things in life that he can proudly boast about.



However, the one thing he appears to take great pride in is ‘tackling’ Prince William during the numerous rugby games they enjoyed together during school.

While many may be unaware of this little fact, the Danish Girl actor attended Eton College, the same school which was also attended by the Duke of Cambridge.

He opened up about his time spent in school with the future king during a chat on Bravo’s Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen.

"I did play rugby with Prince William. I always felt a bit sorry for him because basically any school you played, all they wanted to do was tackle Prince William in order to say, 'I tackled Prince William.' So if you were standing next to Prince William, like I was, it was actually quite easy and quite fun," he said.

He went on to reveal that he has not spoken to Prince William since their school days and was also not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.