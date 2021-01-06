Prince Harry betrays the Queen yet again after scrapping plans of reuniting with her

Prince Harry will not travel back home to seek and extension on Megxit deal review from the Queen

Prince Harry has left Queen Elizabeth heartbroken once again after he recently scrapped plans of travelling back to the UK to meet her for Megxit.



The sudden change in plans has come after the COVID-19 restrictrions tightened in England.

In light of the current scenario, the Duke of Sussex will not travel back home to seek and extension on Megxit deal review.

As per royal sources, Harry has “not yet attempted to contact” his grandmother to arrange a meeting, but was expected to come up with a solution in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, it is said that the Queen will have a closer look at all the commercial deals Harry and Meghan have been involved in.

Courtiers are taking a “renewed in-depth look at the couple’s business deals” to see if they are in line with the Queen’s values, confirmed sources.