Justin Bieber denounces 'Fake News'

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has reportedly shut down reports that he is training to be a minister for a Church.

The 'Yummy' singer has slammed the rumours, calling it 'fake news' through a post on Instagram.



A media outlet had published the news with quotes from an anonymous source, that Bieber "wants to be a full-fledged minister next year".

Bieber posted a screenshot of the article via his Instagram story on Tuesday, writing, "I'm not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that this is fake news."

Singer Justin Bieber dropped his new track 'Anyone' and wowed fans with his first full concert since 2017 on the Eve of New Year.



Hailey Bieber's sweetheart also clarified who he worships, "And btw Hillsong is not my church... For clarity I am part of Churchome."

