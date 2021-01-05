Meghan Markle still at loggerheads with Buckingham Palace ahead of Megxit deal review

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may seek an extension from Queen Elizabeth

Tensions between Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace are still running high, even after a year of her exit from the royal family.



As Megxit deal review nears, experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan may seek an extension from Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking about the same, the Mirror's royal editior Russel Myers said, "They've made so many plans over the last year. They've been signing megadeals with Netflix, with Spotify, they've been doing Instagram stories with Oprah Winfrey.

"There is an awful lot in the pipeline for Meghan and Harry. But it's going to be the end of their 12 month Mexgit deal, and there have been a lot of reports on whether Meghan and Harry will ask for a 12 month extension," he added.

"We've all been in limbo this year, haven't we, so they haven't necessarily got their Archewell charity off the ground, it's just started with the Spotify programme.

Myers concluded, "So potentially, they'll be going to the Queen for an extension."