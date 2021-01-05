Vikings: Lagertha reacts as Bjorn Ironside marries his girlfriend

Vikings star Alexander Ludwig on Sunday announced that he is married to his girlfriend Lauren Dear, days after the final season of the TV series premiered.

The Bjorn actor made the announcement via an Instagram post where he posted a couple of pictures with his wife.

Taking to Instagram Katheryn Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha in the historical series", re-shared his picture to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Huge congrats!!"





Ludwig portrayed Bjorn Ironside, a son of Ragnar Lothbrok and Lagertha, in "Vikings".

Here's what Alexander wrote on Instagram:

"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear.

"We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife. Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning. (sic)"



