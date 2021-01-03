Gerry Marsden passes away aged 78

'Gerry and the Pacemakers' star Gerry Marsden breathed his last at the age of 78. He was suffering from an infection in his heart.

Broadcaster Pete Price broke the sad news on social media Sunday with a loving tribute to his friend.

He wrote: "It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE c which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away.

Pete Price added: "Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone."

He was widely known for 'I Like It', 'How You Do It?' and 'You’ll Never Walk Alone', which has been sung by Liverpool football fans for decades.

The legend was honoured with the Freedom of the City of Liverpool for his charitable works for the city and for his contribution to Liverpudlian culture.



Gerry Marsden did lots of work for needy people. He, over the course of his life, helped raise a massive amount for charity, including with the recordings he made with other artists after the Bradford City stadium fire in 1985 and after the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

