Rihanna claps back against a pushy fan asking about ‘R9’

Renowned singer and songwriter Rihanna recently slammed a fan who was being too pushy about her upcoming album R9 and wanted updates.



It all began once a fan inquired about the status of Rihanna’s album over on Instagram, underneath one of her latest posts.

The post in question featured a picture of the star standing next to the pool all decked out in a shimmery beach cover-up and swim suit, in accessories galore.

The comment arrived barely a few minutes after the caption in Rihanna’s post went live. It read, “Resolution should be releasing the album.”





