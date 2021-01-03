Rihanna claps back against a pushy fan asking about ‘R9’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned singer and songwriter Rihanna recently slammed a fan who was being too pushy about her upcoming album R9 and wanted updates.
It all began once a fan inquired about the status of Rihanna’s album over on Instagram, underneath one of her latest posts.
The post in question featured a picture of the star standing next to the pool all decked out in a shimmery beach cover-up and swim suit, in accessories galore.
The comment arrived barely a few minutes after the caption in Rihanna’s post went live. It read, “Resolution should be releasing the album.”