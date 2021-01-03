Rhea Chakraborty is ‘quiet and withdrawn’ after a year filled with trauma

Rhea Chakraborty's mental health is said to be in shambles as she had to bear the brunt of social media trolls

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty undoubtedly had a turbulent 2020 following the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and her subsequent arrest.

And while the Jalebi actor is now out on bail from Byculla prison, her mental health is said to be in shambles as she had to bear the brunt of social media trolls as well as Rajput’s family who accused her of abetment to his suicide.

Director Rumi Jaffrey shed light on the actor’s current state, per Spotboye, saying: “The year was distressing for everyone. But in Rhea's case the trauma was of another level altogether. We can't even imagine that a girl from a well-to-do middle class family has to spend a month in jail.”

“That crushed her morale completely. She will get back to work early next year. I met Rhea recently. She was quiet and withdrawn and I can't blame her after what she has gone through. Once the dust settles I am sure Rhea has a lot to say,” she went on to say.

Jaffrey was scheduled to direct a film that would star Chakraborty opposite Rajput prior to his death. However, after the untimely demise of Rajput, the film had to be shelved.