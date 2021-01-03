Brian Austin Green hints at finding love again amid vacation with new flame

Brian Austin Green jetted off to a vacation with Sharna Burgess in Hawaii

Brian Austin Green might finally be moving on from Megan Fox as he was recently spotted getting cosy with Sharna Burgess.

So much so, that the two even jetted off to a vacation together in Hawaii.

Taking to Instagam to wish everyone on New Year's, Austin wrote, "“Happy New Year to everyone!! Let’s all find the connection to love and togetherness again :).”

Austin uploaded a photo of himself sitting in a pool by the beach alongside the caption.



Earlier, Austin had thrown shade at Megan for abandoning their three kids.

“Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean,” he wrote on a Wednesday, December 30, selfie.