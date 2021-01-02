close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
January 2, 2021

'Kurulus: Osman' clip teases poisoning of Bala Hatun

Sat, Jan 02, 2021

The new trailer for "Kurulus: Osman", a popular Turkish  TV series, have left fans worried as it teases poisoning of their beloved character.

The trailer was shared by Mehamat Bozdag, the producer of the series, on social media.

In the previous episode, Ertugrul's youngest son Osman became the Bey of Kayi tribe after the death of his father in the last episode.

In the upcoming episode, the young Turkish warrior faces threats from his enemies outside and within his tribe.

A rift has also emerged between Osman and his elder brother Savci as well as the women of the camp.

The trailer teases a major development that will leave fans worried for their beloved character Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey.

Bala Hatun is seen drinking from a bowl and later fainting in the arms of her husband.

The teaser was released by a local Turkish TV channel which broadcasts the historical series every Wednesday. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode 41. 

