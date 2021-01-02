Harry Styles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge bust a move in ‘Treat People with Kindness’ MV

Harry Styles unveiled a brand new music video titled Treat People with Kindness and fans are going crazy.



The music video (MV) features a dance performance alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, packed with glitz, glimmer and fashion.

In its finale, there came a grand dip where Phoebe held Styles in her arms with a twinkling wink and in turn set social media ablaze.

Check it out below:



