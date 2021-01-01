Johnny Depp is reading William Saroyan's book?

Johnny Depp sent New Year wishes to millions of his fans through an Instagram post.

His post contained the preface to William Saroyan's book "The Time Of Your Life".

Almost one million people liked his post on the photo and video sharing app.

His caption read: "Preface to ’The Time of Your Life’ (1939) by William Saroyan. A New Year’s wish to all".

Though the world is in mourning for better days, I hope all of you are able to find a moment tonight to smile and more importantly, to laugh and make others laugh, as much as possible.

I know this may be difficult in the midst of these trying times, but I wish nothing but happiness and health to all.

May you be surrounded in perfection. With all my love and respect."



