Sana Khan says it was a ‘perfect and happy’ ending to 2020 for her

Sana Khan says it was ‘perfect and happy’ ending to 2020 for her

Indian actress Sana Khan, who recently announced to quit the showbiz and got married to Mufti Anas, has said that she wanted a perfect ending and indeed this was the perfect and happy ending to 2020.



Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss 6 fame shared a loved-up photo from her wedding ceremony and wrote, “I wanted a perfect ending and indeed this is the perfect & happy ending to 2020.”

Tagging the hubby, Sana said, “Thank you for accepting me in ur life with soooo much of love, happiness & trust @anas_saiyad20.”



“I will give my best to be the best for you n give the best to you In Sha Allah,” she added.

Sana Khan recently announced to quit the showbiz and tied the knot to Mufti Anas on November 22, 2020 in a private ceremony.

Since their wedding, Sana had been sharing adorable photos and video with husband.