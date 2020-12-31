Tom Hanks' 'horrible haircut' will take you by surprise

It seems that Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has decided to opt for a new look to mark the end of 2020.

The Forrest Grump actor shaved his head for his role in an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show, the 64-year-old made his bald debut.

The actor did not seem to like his look calling it "horrible".

"Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to play Colonel Tom Parker," Hanks said, pulling his hat off for a moment.

"Can you see that? Look at that thing!"

"I just scared the children, I want to apologise," he added.

