‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are cowards for avoiding reunion with Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry has been facing the wrath ever since he and Meghan Markle took an exit from the British royal family.



The Duke of Sussex is now getting berated along with his wife for not having a reunion with the royal family, including his ageing grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Royal biographer Angela Levin criticized Harry for avoiding a reunion during a chat with Mike Graham on his show TalkRadio.

“There doesn’t seem to be any urgency from California, from Harry and Meghan, to come back and see Prince Philip, who is not getting any younger. The queen is also racking up the years, and [everybody] else in the family,” she said.

She further claimed that it was “cowardly” of the duke to not head back to England.

“I think they’re cowards, I think they don’t want to do that because they will feel awkward. The conversation will be awkward and I think they’re just cowards staying away — there’s no reason why they couldn’t come,” she added.