Wed Dec 30, 2020
Ali Zafar, Aima Baig's 'Ve Mahiya' teaser receives overwhelming response

Pakistani singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig shared the teaser of their latest song Ve Mahiya on social media and it has received overwhelming from the fans of two.

Directed by Adnan Qazi, the song will be released on January 1, 2021.

The Mela Loot Liya singer turned to Instagram and shared the teaser with simple caption ““Ve Mahiya” - Teaser. Feat.”

Aima Baig also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared the teaser.

She also announced the release date of Ve Mahiya, saying “VE MAHIYA. 01-01-2021”.

Fans flooded the comment section with lovely messages, saying that they were eagerly waiting for the release of the song.

