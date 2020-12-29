Billie Eilish shows off her secret talent of drawing

Singer Billie Eilish has flaunted her secret talent durin Instagram challenge as she unveiled adorable pictures of her dog, Shark, as well as her new knack for sketching.

The 19-year-old artist has achieved excellence in her little age with around 140 award nominations, two Guinness World Records. She also created the James Bond soundtrack.



But recently the smart girl introduced her new talent on Instagram by sharing her stunning drawings of women, snakes and several other creatures.

She joined other celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid on Instagram's "post a picture of" challenge, sharing never-before-seen photos from inside their lives.

Most recently, Billie decided to take requests from fans for photos from the deep depths of her camera roll, as she unveiled adorable pictures of her dog, Shark, as well as her new knack for sketching.



"A drawing you're really proud of", one fan requested, before Billie responded with a photo of her sketchpad featuring some super-artsy NSFW drawings.

Despite her love of sketching the undressed women, Billie has always been vocal about body-shaming and particularly the reasoning behind her well-known baggy clothing choices.