Johnny Depp believes better time ahead, shares a message of hope for 2021

Johnny Depp has once again tried to convince fans that he would return as their beloved actor in future with his message of hope for 2021.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star shared a photo of him and Shane MacGowan, the lead singer of The Pogues, with a message of hope for the holidays.

The actor wrote: "This year has been so hard for so many. Here’s to a better time ahead."

Depp also encouraged fans with his greetings and wishes during the ongoing crisis, saying: "Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD. X".

The pandemic, this year, shut down most of the world and caused many to lose loved ones, 2020 has also been a tough year for Johnny Depp personally.

The Depp's new post comes after he lost his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard and a UK tabloid after he was branded a ‘wife beater’ in a column.

Johnny’s lawyers have since told the Court of Appeal that he ‘did not receive a fair trial,’ and say the ruling that he assaulted Amber and left her fearing for her life is ‘plainly wrong’.

