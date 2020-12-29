Brian Austeen Green has officially moved on from Megan Fox: report

American actor Brian Austin Green seems to have finally moved on from his ex-wife actor Megan Fox.



The 90210 actor sparked rumours about a possible relationship with Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess after they were spotted leaving LAX airport together.

According to the Daily Mail, rumours went rife about them dating when they were seen dancing to holiday music together while waiting in queue at the airport.

If the claims about their relationship are true, the two must’ve begun since earlier this month when Burgess admitted she may be in a relationship.

Talking to Us Weekly, she had said: “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Meanwhile, Green and Fox are mid-way in their divorce proceedings as the Transformers actor filed the papers in November.