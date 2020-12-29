Priyanka Chopra reflects on the 'last Monday of 2020' in latest post

Priyanka Chopra turned to Instagram to share how she is reflecting over 2020

Priyanka Chopra turned inwards to do some introspection over the tumultuous year 2020 has been.

As the unprecedented year draws to a close, Pee Cee turned to Instagram to share how she is reflecting over it recently.

Uploading a selfie wherein she looks straight into the camera with a pout, the starlet wrote, "Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020."

"Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you?" she added.

In the photo, the global icon looks stunning while sporting a halter neck white blouse with a pair of purple pants.



She completes her look with hair left loose in curls accompanied by minimal makeup.