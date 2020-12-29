close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 29, 2020

Hailey and Justin Bieber's latest social media exchange leaves fans in split

Tue, Dec 29, 2020

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber  are loved for their great mutual understanding as a celebrity couple as they keep on professing their love for one another on Instagram.

The "Holy" singer and supermodel took things to the next level on Sunday when   Justin posted a video of himself preparing for his upcoming New Year's Eve performance, Hailey gushed in the comments, "My jaw??? On the floor."

The Grammy winner took no time to stun his  sweet wife with his reply  and commented: "ur jaw is other places too lets be honest." 

Fans were excited to have some more fun but  Hailey quickly shut it down, telling her husband of two years, "omg please go to sleep." 

Hailey and Justin's NSFW exchange comes just days after the 'Yummy' hitmaker shared a sweet message to her model wife  amid their holiday celebration. "What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence," the Canadian singer  wrote alongside photos of the couple at the beach. 


