Janhvi Kapoor touches on the myriad of lessons ‘Gunjan Saxena’ taught her

Bollywood’s beauty Janhvi Kapoor learned a great deal about her strengths and weaknesses as an actor while working on the sets of the film Gunjan Saxena



Janhvi spilled the beans behind it all during her interview with Times of India. There she was even quoted saying, "Through this film, I've understood myself better as an actor. It's given me a different sense of confidence and, maybe it's because of the impact Gunjan madam's story and resilience has had on me.”

By the end “I learned to enjoy the process of growth. I have always wanted to do memorable work and touch people's lives because I know how much cinema has touched my life. I hope I can do that.”

For those unversed, Gunjan Saxena is a Sharan Sharma directorial and is based upon the life story of the very first female Indian Air Force pilot who took part in the 1999 Kargil war.