Prince Harry had heartbreaking conversation with ex-girlfriend after Kate-William's wedding

Prince Harry had devastating conversation with Chelsy Davy, who he was dating when Kate wed William

Prince Harry watched on his elder brother, Prince William, exchange vows with Kate Middleton in 2011.

However, shortly after he sat down for a bone-chilling, devastating conversation with Chelsy Davy, who he was dating, at that time.

The chat proved to be the last between the former flames, as Chelsy and Harry broke up after Kate's wedding.

In his book Battle of Brothers, royal expert Robert Lacey explained Chelsy decided to break up with Harry after she attended Kate's nuptials and saw what life like a royal can be like.

"In 2011, after more comings and goings, she finally decided to go - and it was, ironically, Kate and William's grand and glorious wedding that spring that did it for her," Lacey wrote.

"According to a friend, she told Harry that she could never make the sacrifices she had witnessed Kate making, particularly when it came to moulding her life around the unremitting attention of the press."

The claim was backed by biographer Angela Levin who said, "A friend revealed that seeing the enormity and pomp of the day convinced Chelsy that she and Harry had been right to separate."