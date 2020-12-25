close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 25, 2020

Christmas picture of Prince Charles and Camilla released on social media

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 25, 2020
 

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall spent Christmas Day together at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, according to the British media on Friday.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla released their Christmas picture on Twitter.

The photo was released on the official Twitter account of "The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. 


