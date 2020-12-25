Christmas picture of Prince Charles and Camilla released on social media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall spent Christmas Day together at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, according to the British media on Friday.
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla released their Christmas picture on Twitter.
The photo was released on the official Twitter account of "The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.